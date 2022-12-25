Share:

LAHORE -Aqeel Khan, Sarah Mahboob, Rashid Malik win titles in the 8th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2022 at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad. Aqeel Khan beat M Shoaib by 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 to win the men’s singles title. Sarah Mahboob beat Wapda’s Noor Malik 6-4, 6-1 to win the ladies singles title. Rashid Malik, partnering with Israr Gul, beat Azeem Khan/Mehmood Khan 6-4, 6-1 in 45+ doubles final. The girls U-14 title was won by Zunaisha Noor, who beat Soha Ali 4-2, 5-3. Abubakar Talha/Hamza Roman lifted the boys doubles U-14 doubles title by beating Amir Mazari/Sameer Zaman 4-0, 2-3(10-2).