Rawalpindi-An anti-terrorism court on Saturday awarded life imprisonment on two counts to five terrorists, including an Afghan suicide bomber said to be associated with Hizbul Ahrar, a terrorist group of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), in a case of carrying explosives to launch attack on sensitive installations in twin cities in 2018.

The court also awarded 14-year imprisonment to the fifth terrorist, the truck driver, besides imposing a fine of Rs100,000 and forfeiting their movable and immovable property to the government. Trial was conducted by Malik Rafaqat Ali, Deputy Prosecutor General of ATC Rawalpindi.

In 2018, the officials of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Police Station Rawalpindi, on a tip-off, had intercepted a 22-wheeler trailer near Bus Terminal at Khan Pur Morr, GT Road Taxila and held five terrorists including Rizwan Ullah, Sher Hassan alias Hassan, Lal Badeen alias Muhammad, Adnan and Maalik Jan. The CTD investigators had also recovered suicide vests, explosives, detonators, safety wires, fuses and other ammunition from their possession.

A case under section 7 (Anti-Terrorism Act), Explosive Substance Act (ESA) 4/5 and The Punjab Arms (Amendment) (2) 13 Act 2015 against the detained terrorists, belonging to Hizbul Ahrar, a terrorist group of banned outfit TTP. The terrorists were planning to launch a terrorist attack on sensitive installations.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Number 1 Rawalpindi/ Juvenile Court Judge Hamid Hussain, who conducted the trial, convicted Rizwan Ullah (juvenile offender) son of Kaptan Khan, aged 18, resident of Afghanistan and presently residing in Yakatot Peshawar, under section 4/5 ESA 1908 and 7 (ff) ATA 1997 and sentenced imprisonment for life under 4 of ESA Act 1908; imprisonment for life under 7 (ff) of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997; rigorous imprisonment for 14 years under 5 of Explosive Substance Act 1908 and whole of his property shall stand forfeited to government under 5-A of Explosive Substance Act 1908.

The judge also convicted the four other accused terrorists namely Sher Hassan, Lal Badeen, Adnan and Maalik Jan for life imprisonment under 4 of Explosive Substance Act 1908; 7 (ff) of ATA 1908; rigorous imprisonment for 14 years each under 5 of Explosive Substance Act 1908 and whole of their property shall stand forfeited to government under 5-A of Explosive Substance Act 1908.

Whereas, accused Maalik Jan, the truck driver, is also convicted by the ATC No1 Judge Hamid Hussain under section 13-2(a) PAA 2015 and sentenced for imprisonment for five years besides paying a fine of Rs 100,000. In case of non-payment of fine, the convict shall further undergo 3-month simple imprisonment in the jail.