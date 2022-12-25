Share:

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif advised the workers of Pakistan Muslim League ( Nawaz) on Sunday to abstain from using immoral language on the social media.

He also thanked the supporters of PML-N for coming at the convention despite the cold weather, while praising them for their enthusiastic support.

Mr Asif added : Before the social media, politics was fought by using personal relations. However, due to the rise of new technology politics is now played on social media websites

.

The minister gave the example of Mian Nawaz Sharif and said the leader of PML (N ) had never used unscrupulous words against his opponents and his followers should also follow the same principle.