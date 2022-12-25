Share:

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s Anti-Corruption Circle (ACC) has recorded the statements of three suspects, arrested in connection with the income tax data leak of former army chief retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to details, the arrested suspects recorded the statement before a duty magistrate under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc).

The three suspects included Shahzad Niaz, Arshad Ali Qureshi and Mohammad Adeel Ashraf.

Earlier in December, an Islamabad court remanded three suspects in custody of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday in connection with the income tax data leak of former army chief retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Shahzad Niaz and Ashraf also deleted tax data, which “they had accessed illegally”. Their mobile phones were sent for forensic analysis to enable the investigators to extract data obtained by the suspects, according to the prosecution.