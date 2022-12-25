Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir (CM) Abdul Quddus Bizenjo termed the appointment of Najam Sethi as Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) a positive step and congratulated him on Saturday. Describing the appointment of Najam Sethi as an important development towards the progress and promotion of cricket, the chief minister said that Najam Sethi had also performed the responsibilities of PCB chairman and had extensive experience. He also expressed good wishes for the new PCB chairman. He said that it was hoped that Najam Sethi would promote cricket in Balochistan by sponsoring the talented players and giving them the chance to represent in Pakistan’s national cricket. He also hoped that the PCB chairman would also ensure the organisation of PSL and international matches in Quetta. The CM said that Balochistan had the best players and talent in cricket, and like other sports, there was a need to mentor them to improve their skills so that they could also make a name for themselves in world cricket.