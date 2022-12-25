Share:

LAHORE - A cake cutting ceremony in connection with the cel-ebrations of Christmas was held at Capital City Police Headquarters here on Saturday. SSP Administration Atif Nazir cut the Christmas cake along with oth-er police officers and Christian employees of the office. Senior police offic-ers, Sectional in-charges and a large number of Christian police officers and officials attend the ceremony. SSP congratulated the Christian community as well as its members serving in different sections of CCPO office. SSP Admin also distributed gifts among the Christian employees and announced three days of Christmas vacations for them as well. SSP Atif Nazir on this occasion said that Christmas gives the message of love, peace and brotherhood, sharing the happiness of this sacred festival among all. He said officers and officials of Lahore Police belonging to Christian community are extending great contribu-tions in maintenance of law and order and eradication of crime in the city. Christian community along with other minorities was playing a pivotal role in every sphere of life for the development of the country. Role of Christian community had been outstanding in different sections of society and they had been working hard shoulder to shoulder with their Muslim brothers for the bet-terment of society, he added. POLITICAL ASSISTANT TO CM CUTS CHRISTMAS CAKE AT GANGA RAM HOSPITAL Political Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Hu-man Rights Robinson Aziz Francis participated in Christmas celebrations orga-nized in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Saturday. He wished the merry Christmas to the Christian community staff members of the hospital and cut Christmas cake. He also visited the hospital especially the newly inaugurated Mother and child care center. He reviewed the basic facili-ties provided to the families. MS Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Professor Dr Athar gave briefing to the guest and informed the best medical facilities were being provided to the patients.