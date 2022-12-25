Share:

RAWALPINDI - Former Interior Minister and disgruntled leader of PML-N Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said that PTI Chief Imran Khan is his best friend and he is enjoying good relations with him therefore he cannot criticize the former premier at any stage. “I am in contact with the leaderships of PML-N and PTI but have yet not decided to join any political party,” he said while talking to mediamen after kicking off his election campaign by addressing a public meeting held at UC 82 Morgah here on Saturday. He said that he can contest the general election as an independent candidate or get a ticket from any political party. “I am hopeful to contest general elections from NA-69 and PP-10, which is my home constituency,” said Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan. He said that the trend in Pakistani politics has changed completely and abuses have replaced the politics of humbleness. He said that he was among the founders of PML-N that’s why he could not spill venom against the party. He also claimed to have a close friendship with Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, saying he cannot criticize the former cricketer-turned-politician.“I have decided to contest the general election as I have a sketch that I would not reveal right now but after reaching assemblies with your votes,” he said. He assured the participants of the meeting he would protect their votes as he did in the past. Commenting on the economic condition of Pakistan, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said that some people had brought the country even down from war-ravaged Ukraine adding that it is dangerous if Pakistan had left with $6 billion foreign reserves.