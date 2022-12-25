Share:

The China-Pakistan Youth Exchange Community paid a three-day visit to the Gilgit-Baltistan and distributed relief supplies among the flood affected people.

The relief supplies including 1,700 packages of food, tarpaulins, quilts, blankets and other supplies were distributed among the people in Gilgit, Ghizer, Khunjerab, Hunza, Nagar and other areas..

Speaking on the occasion, focal person of the China-Pakistan Youth Exchange Community Ma Bin said this event exhibits a strong brotherly friendship between China and Pakistan.