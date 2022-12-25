Share:

Christian community is celebrating Christmas across the country on Sunday, as elsewhere in the world.

Special services will be held in this connection in Churches and prayers would be offered for peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Felicitating the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas, President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have reiterated the government's committment to protect the rights of minorities, which are guaranteed and protected in the Constitution.

They said Christmas gives a message of universal love, brotherhood, tolerance, and sacrifices and these values play a crucial role in putting a society on the path of development.

They appreciated the Christian community's positive role and contribution in progress and development of the country.