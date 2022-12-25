Share:

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervez Elahi on Sunday announced to setup Sports Endowment Fund worth Rs. 2billion.

The CM said the fund would be spent to arrange foreign tours for Pakistani players, hire the services of foreign coaches, and give stipends to players. “Sports arenas will also be established in the province”, he added.

He said that our players were immensely talented and the fund would help polish their abilities. “The fund will not only promote the players of Punjab but also of the others”, he added.