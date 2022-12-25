Share:

LAHORE - Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan Saturday rescheduled the date of sitting of the Punjab Assembly and the house will meet in the 42nd session on January 11, 2023 (Wednesday) at 1:00pm in the assembly chambers instead of December 26, 2022 (Monday). According to the notification by the assembly secretariat issued here on Saturday, the speaker issued orders under the powers vested in him under Rule 25(b) of the Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab 1997. The decision has, most likely, been made after the Lahore Court (LHC) fixed January 10 as the date of hearing in the case challenging decision of governor Punjab denotifying Chief Minister Punjab. The honorable LHC full Bench had restored Chief Minister Punjab to office by suspending the governor’s orders and fixed January 10 as next date of hearing in the case. The honorable court had sought affidavit from the Chief Minister Punjab that he would not dissolve Punjab Assembly during the period. The Secretary PA Inayat Ullah Lak has forwarded the notification for publication in the Gazette of the Punjab (Extraordinary). Speaker PA Muhammad Sibtain Khan is likely to chair the session. On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said Saturday that the party would ask Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi to take a vote of confidence as soon as possible. In a press conference in Lahore, the ex-information minister said the PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) would ensure that the vote of confidence is attained at the earliest, which would, in turn, enable them to dissolve the assemblies.But in a turn of events, he and the PTI both reaffirmed their resolve to disband the legislative moments after the chief minister had submitted an undertaking to the LHC