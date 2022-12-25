Share:

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold and partly cloudy in upper parts and north Balochistan during the next twelve hours.

Dense foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

Frost and fog is likely to occur at isolated places in Pothohar region and Kashmir.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad, Murree and Quetta one degree centigrade, Lahore six, Karachi eleven, Peshawar two, Gilgit minus six and Muzaffarabad three degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, very cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramula while cold, dry and dense fog in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula minus three degree centigrade, Jammu six, Leh minus thirteen while Anantnag and Shopian minus two degree centigrade.