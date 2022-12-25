Share:

LAHORE - The 10th Quaid-e-Azam Basketball Tournament was inaugurated by chief guest Asad Shakir, CEO of a national newspaper, at a colorful opening ceremony held at International Basketball Court Aram Bagh. The event is being organized by Usman Basketball Club with the permission of KBBA. Speaking on the occasion after inaugurating the event, Asad Shakir said: “Our organization will continue to support the sports especially basketball. I want players of Karachi to work hard to make a place in the national teams and I will give them full patronage.” Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Rafi Heshmat, Fawad Shakir, Faisal Ali Khan, Muhammad Farooq Khan, Zulfiqar Abbas Khan, Zahid Malik, Ashraf Yahya and Ghulam Abbas Jamal Advocate were also present on this occasion. On this occasion, Ghulam Muhammad Khan announced to name the pavilion of the basketball court after Ilyas Shakir, saying Ilyas Shakir Cup Basketball Tournament will be organized on the same court in Ramadan. On the first day of the tournament, two matches were decided. Osman Club defeated Civil Tigers Club by 61-49 while Aram Bagh Club beat Karachi Colts by 40-37.