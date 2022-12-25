Share:

HYDERABAD-Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon has expressed hope that during his posting, here, in the city he would serve the citizens living in the 9 districts of the division.

Chairing a meeting at his office here on Saturday, the commissioner underlined the need of streamlining Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) by resolving its financial problems which had hampered service delivery of the organization.

Memon asked the officials to utilize Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement for a special development package for Hyderabad for making improvements in WASA.

He assured the agency’s officers that he would take up before the authorities the issues marring the performance of the public utility. The commissioner directed the officers of WASA to immediately take steps to drain the rainwater which had kept the grounds in Public School Hyderabad flooded since the monsoon rains.

Memon asked Principal Public School Imran Ahmed Larik to clear the dues of WASA through payment of a fraction of the arrears along with the monthly water and drainage bills. He said the school should demand a fee from any government organization which was using its buildings or grounds.

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, officers of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) and WASA attended the meeting.