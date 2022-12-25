Share:

LAHORE - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested seven alleged terrorists during Intelligence Based Operations across the province. A spokesman for CTD said that the CTD conducted IBOs across Punjab to avoid any untoward incident and foil nefarious designs of terrorists, adding that 25 suspects were interrogated during these IBOs out of which seven suspects were arrested. The suspects were identified as Shafiullah, Khalid Mahmood, Mohsin Waqar, Muhammad Usman, Sher Muhammad, Muhammad Luqman and Farooq, adding that the CTD also recovered five detona-tors, 12.5 feet safety fuse wire, two cell phones, 39 pamphlets, stickers and receipt book of outlawed organization and cash Rs 22,870 from them. The spokesman said that seven FIRs have also been registered against the alleged terrorists under anti terrorism act and other clauses. In addition, during this week, the CTD along with other law enforcement agencies conducted 433 combing operations inwhich 19,633 suspects were checked while 96 accused were arrested. As many as 69 FIRs were also registered against the accused, he added. The CTD was diligently pursuing its goal of a safe and secure Punjab and would leave no stone un-turned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars, he said. The CTD officials urged the people to inform about any information or activity related to terrorism at CTD helpline 11111-0800.