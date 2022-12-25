Share:

ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has expressed the hope that the existing cooperation between Pakistan and UK will further strengthen in the future. Khalid Mahmood, Member Parliament UK - House of Commons, called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division. SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha also attended the meeting. Bilateral relations as well as issues of regional importance were discussed during the meeting. Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Khalid Mahmood exchanged views on Pak- UK bilateral relations. The finance minister expressed satisfaction at the level of friendship between the two countries and hoped that the existing cooperation between both countries will further strengthen in the future. Khalid Mahmood felicitated the finance minister on assuming the finance portfolio and also expressed sympathy on the loss of lives and properties in the devastating monsoon rains and floods. Khalid Mahmood is the longest serving Member Parliament UK, House of Commons, elected from Birmingham Perry Barr.