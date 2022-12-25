Share:

MULTAN - The district administration surrendered the services of XEN Abbas Sarwar Naqvi (district council) on charges of corruption and issuance of tenders for different development schemes without approval, which caused the loss of millions of rupees to the government. According to official sources, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Watto also ordered an inquiry against the officer. Similarly, Watto also instructed the officers concerned to stop the process of tenders. The deputy commissioner also expressed annoyance with the Chief Executive Officer of the district council. Tahir Watto in a statement observed that the government would continue to implement transparency and merit policy. The services of XEN Abbas Sarwar Naqvi were surrendered to Local Government and Community Development. TWO CHRISTMAS BAZAARS SET UP FOR CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY The district administration has established two Christmas bazaars in the city for the Christian community on Christmas. Special discounts on food items, including flour, have been ensured in the bazaars. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Rizwan Nazir visited the Christmas bazaars and inspected the stalls and facilities. He said that flour was being provided at a historic subsidy. The Christian community will get a special discount on all items including ghee, sugar, and pulses, he added. MEPCO ORDERS RECOVERY OF DUES, ARREARS FROM PERMANENT DEFAULTERS Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Cantt division Executive Engineer Babar Ali Gujjar on Saturday directed SDOs to ensure recovery of dues/arrears targets from permanent defaulters. He ordered to disconnect the electricity metres installed in the names of permanent defaulters immediately. He expressed these views while addressing SDOs and recovery staff meeting at MEPCO Cantt division. He asked officials to achieve the set targets of line losses and recovery. He directed to carry out safety walk to check the maintenance work of the line staff as main cause of accidents was overconfidence, avoiding the use of T&P. The SDOs themselves went out into the field and monitor line losses and dues collection reports on daily basis. Compulsory checking of connections of commercial markets/commercial centers should be done at night time and to get registered cases against power pilferers. SDO Cantt Sub-Division Muhammad Bilal Sheikh, SDO Hasan Parwana Nadeem Kausar, SDO Nawan Shahr Muhammad Arif Syal and SDO Industrial Estate Abdul Bari were present.