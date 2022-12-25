Share:

LAHORE - Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel will take on FG/Din Polo in the main final of the Coca-Cola Lahore Open Polo Championship 2022 today (Sunday) here at Lahore Polo Club at 3pm. According to President Lahore Polo Club Omar Sadiq, a large number of lively Lahorites are expected to witness and enjoy the final of Lahore Open Polo. He also thanked Coca-Cola and Century Ventures for sponsoring the two-week tournament. Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel team consists of Osman Aziz Anwar, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Omar Asjad Malhi, Nicolas Antinori while Mian Abbas Mukhtar, Shaikh M Raffay, Shah Shamyl Alam and Tomas Marin Moreno are the part of FG/Din Polo team. The subsidiary final will be contested between Master Paints Black and Remington Pharma at 1:30 pm.

Master Paints Black team includes Sufi Muhammad Amir, Sufi Muhammad Haroon, Syed Aun Muhammad Rizvi and Manuel Carranza while Remington Pharma team comprises Basil Faisal Khokhar, Ahmed Zubair Butt, Ahmed Bilal Riaz and Hamza Mawaz Khan.