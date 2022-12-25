Share:

SIALKOT- Former president of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce Malik Muhammad Ashraf inaugurated the e-Khidmat Centre in Sialkot Saturday. Distinguished guests included former SAPM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider & DC Sialkot Abdullah Khurram Niazi. A flagship initiative of Government of Punjab, executed and overseen by Punjab IT Board, the center will facilitate citizens of Sialkot with more than 100 government services related to 18 different provincial and federal departments under one roof in the facility set up at SMEDA building. Director General (DG) e-Governance Sajid Latif and Additional Director General (ADG) Waseem Bhatti also attended the inauguration ceremony. Former SAPM Usmar Dar appreciated the efforts of PITB in establishing the modern citizen facilitation facility for the citizens of Sialkot. He said that number of services will be increased upto 150 very soon to maximize citizen convenience. While addressing the audience, PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider said that as many as 13 e-Khidmat Centers across Punjab including one at Sialkot are facilitating citizens with services like character certificate, birth or death certificate, marriage or divorce certificate, domicile, vehicle registration, payment of token tax, issuance of CNIC, NADRA e-Facility, Post Office, transfer of ownership of vehicles and many more government services across the province. “Establishment of e-Khidmat Centers will reduce the burden on district government offices and citizens will receive a number of government services faster. “