The government’s model for achieving some measure of control over the economy depended on achieving price control and financial stability, for which it sacrificed overall economic growth. Months later now, it would seem as though we have achieved neither of these as there is trouble mounting from all sides. Sure one could state that these problems have mounted over the course of decades but the fact of the matter remains, our approach is clearly not working and must be changed.

With such an approach where all focus is on mitigating the damage caused, a fall in economic growth should be expected. But to make this sustainable, the objective of reducing inflation, regulating prices and achieving financial stability through debt repayment should be met fully and this, unfortunately, we have not done.

As it stands today, economic performance is so low because of poor financial standing that most companies across various sectors are laying off employees, closing down operations or attempting to secure loans from banks to survive. Inflation itself has been hovering at 25 percent for the last few months, to the point that the price of basic items like flour have reached new heights of Rs.2500 per 20kgs. One top of all of this, we continue to be borrowing from the international community; foreign loans within the first five months of this fiscal year are valued at $5.115 billion, marking a 14 percent increase in borrowing.

All these actions add up to create a cycle of devastation from which we have been unable to rescue us. We will forever be indebted if we continue to borrow at the rate we are currently while our economy underperforms every single year. We need a solution that is more specific to our circumstances and one that looks beyond short-term fixes alone. The argument that we are suffering because of previous governments only goes so far; real change must come now because otherwise, it is unlikely that we will recover.