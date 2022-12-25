Share:

HYDERABAD-The Election Tribunal Hyderabad has dismissed the petitions of former federal Minister Liaquat Jatoi against Pakistan Peoples Party’s Irfan Ali Laghari, who was elected as MNA from NA-234 Dadu district in the 2018 general elections and former MPA Dr Sikandar Shoro against Pakistan Peoples Party’s Malik Asad Sikandar, who was elected as MPA from PS-82 Kotri in Jamshoro district in the 2018 general elections.

According to details, Justice Amjad Ali Sahito dismissed the petition after Shoro failed to substantiate his allegations of election day rigging with evidence. Sikandar won the seat bagging 40,604 votes, while Shoro, who was twice elected as the MPA on the PPP’s ticket in the previous elections, could only get 36,315 votes. It is pertinent to mention that the tribunal after hearing the arguments of the petitioner’s counsel Advocate Hashim Laghari, and the defendant’s counsel Advocate Raja Jawar Ali Sahar had reserved the judgment on November 12.

Justice Amjad Ali Sahito also dismissed the petition after Jatoi failed to substantiate his allegations of election day rigging by the winning candidate with evidence. Laghari had won the seat bagging 96,038 votes, while Jatoi managed to secure 82,730 votes.