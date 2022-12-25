Share:

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani says to make Gilgit plastic free, ban on use of plastic bags would be ensured in Gilgit from 1st of next month.

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani says to make Gilgit plastic free, ban on use of plastic bags would be ensured in Gilgit from 1st of next month.

In a statement, he said a campaign in this regard to create awareness is in full swing.

Magistrates paying visits to shops and markets in Gilgit are motivating businessmen to avoid use of polythene shoppers to avoid pollution.

He said action will be taken against those who violate the order administration.

He pointed out that under a pilot project, use of polythene is ban in Gilgit and it will be extended to other districts phase wise.