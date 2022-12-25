Share:

As part of an omnibus spending package for Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23), the US senate has designated $200 million to promote gender equality in Pakistan. Not only is this a good step to address the various multitudes of the issue, but can also signal a good step in Pak-US relations. Another positive of this development is that the amount is a 20-fold increase from the 2020 allocation which included a $10 million clearing for the same purpose.

All these other facets aside, the most important aspect of this allocation is that it makes resources available for the multitudes of gender inequality. Pakistan is among the worst countries in gender parity, ranked as the second-worst as of July 2022. The ranking of 145 out of 146 is alarming for the 107 million women that live here. This finding should be the basis of the decision on how to use the grant and the key indicators along which Pakistan has scored must be used to enact evidence-based policies.

Likewise, it must be understood that the objective of the grant is an umbrella term. Gender equality entails an intersection of health and survival, education attainment, economic opportunity and participation, and political efficacy. Therefore, in the effort that the grant is used effectively and efficiently, there must be an equitable spread of resource funds across the categories of the term.

We can also use indexes such as the Gender Parity report to chart our position on the road to development and look toward helpful case studies. For example, lesson drawing from countries with similar contexts and higher ranks will be useful in enacting sustainable policies on the subject. At the same time, while the legislation does exist, such as the Gender Policy Framework, gaps in implementation must be monitored and supplemented by the new funds.