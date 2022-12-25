Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan men’s cricket team interim selection committee has added Mir Hamza, Sajid Khan and Shahnawaz Dahani to the Pakistan Test squad for the two-match series against New Zealand that commences on Monday.

The decision was made following the Committee’s meeting, which was chaired by Shahid Khan Afridi, and Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum as its members. Afridi, along with Pakistan captain Babar Azam, joined the session through video link.

Sharing his views about the addition of three players in the Test squad, Shahid Afridi said: “We had a good discussion on the squad and agreed that we needed to strengthen our bowling department to give ourselves the best chance of taking 20 wickets in a match.

“As such, and taking into consideration recent form and performances, we have added fast bowlers Mir Hamza and Shahnawaz Dahani, and off-spinner Sajid Khan. I am confident that the inclusion of three additional bowling resources will give Babar Azam more options to field the best available squad for the first Test against the Kiwis.”

In the four Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches, Mir Hamza took 16 wickets in four matches, while Sajid Khan scooped 21 wickets in seven matches. Shahnawaz Dahani appeared in only two four-day matches as he was on national duty.

Mir Hamza’s only Test was against Australia in Abu Dhabi in October 2018, while Sajid’s seventh and last Test was against Australia earlier this year in Lahore. He has to date taken 22 wickets, including eight for 42 against Bangladesh in Dhaka last year. Shahnawaz Dhani is yet to make an appearance in Test, though he has featured in two ODIs and 11 T20Is for Pakistan.

Earlier, the newly appointed management committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named an interim selection committee, headed by former flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi whereas Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum will be the members. Haroon Rashid, who is also a member of PCB management committee, will be the convener. The committee will pick ODI squad for the home New Zealand series, scheduled in Karachi next year in January.

Chairman of management committee, Najam Sethi, said: “I welcome the interim men’s national selection committee and have no doubts that despite limited time, they will make brave and bold decisions that will help us produce a strong and competitive side in the series against New Zealand.

Afridi thanked Sethi for showing belief in his services. “I feel honoured to have been assigned this responsibility by the PCB management committee and will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling this responsibility to the best of my abilities,” he said.

TEST SQUAD: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, M Nawaz, M Rizwan, M Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood.

