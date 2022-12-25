Share:

The only difference between a dream and a wish is that a wish is something that you think you can achieve or you can do, and a dream is something that you have never imagined happening and think is impossible.

But when a dream comes true, the amount of happiness becomes uncountable. Intermediate (second year) is known as a confusing year for students. Living in remote areas, you are given limited decisions so every decision must be the best one.

Time goes by fast. Matric to intermediate can seem very short. And it is very painful that, after 12 years of education a student still can’t select his interests.

The same was the case with me. I couldn’t select my interests and could not get admission. However, I visited the district and session court and met with some. I was very impressed by them and from that day, I decided to pursue LLB.

However, I could not pass the law admission test. In my last attempt, I thought it would be impossible and all my thoughts and planning were being wasted.

But an angel came into my life in the shape of sir Sher Jan Shohaz (My ELT in the school of Intensive teaching). I discussed my dream with him, and he told me one thing which I still remember: “Hatim, you are a strong man, if you are interested in this field, I guarantee you that you can and you will do it”

These words were enough to make me work further. After many failed attempts, and difficult times, I can say that finally today I am a law student. I am wearing black and am happy with my life, Thank you Allah almighty, my dear parents, and my respected sir Sher Jan Sahib. “When you become serious with anything, achieving that becomes sure”

HATIM WAHID BEZANJO

Balochistan.