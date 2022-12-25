Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Commissioner Mohammad Usman Younis Saturday approved a four-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe a suicide bombing in the capital. The terror incident, in which four police officers and two civilians were injured, took place in Islamabad’s I-10/4 sector on early Friday. The outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had claimed responsibility for the attack. The chief commis sioner approved the JIT after the office of the deputy inspector general of police (DIG) sent a letter to the Islamabad inspector general of police (IGP) dated Dec 23 wherein he requested the top cop to form the JIT to probe the suicide blast. The order from the chief commissioner’s office says the JIT is constituted under Section 19A of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997. It added that the JIT would comprise the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Islamabad; a representative each to be nominated by the Intelligence Bureau and the Inter Services Intelligence; any other member nominated by the IGP. Furthermore, the order said that the station house officer of the CTD Police Station, Islamabad, and the investigating officer of the case will assist the JIT in its probe. The order said that the JIT will complete its investigation within the stipulated time period as down in the ATA — 30 days. The DIG had proposed eight officials to be a part of the team. “It is, submitted that a case FIR No.17, dated 23.12.2022, U/S 302/324/427 PPC & 7 ATA has been registered at Police Station CTD, Islamabad. (Copy of FIR enclosed). As provided in section 19-A of ATA, 1997, cases registered under this Act, shall be investigated by JIT. It is, therefore, requested that JIT comprising of officers (names listed below) may kindly be constituted by the government/ Chief Commissioner’s Office Islamabad accordingly,” reads the DIG’s letter.