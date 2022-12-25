Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi said Imran Khan has once again backed away from his decision of dissolving assemblies and hiding in Lahore. “Imran Khan had earlier announced to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies on Friday but once again backed away from his stance”, he said during a presser here Saturday. Faisal Kundi said that Imran Khan had been declared as certified thief by the institutions for always resorting to lies and deceit. He said that Pakistan People’s Party would adopt a democratic way to pursue no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Punjab. Expressing concern over worsening law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the SAPM said that the Chief Executive and Police of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are showing lack of concern on the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that Pakistan People’s Party along with its allied parties succeeded in improving peace and security situation in the province however those who have been ruling this province for the last ten years have brought us back to the same place. The SAPM said that the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the failure of the provincial government and those responsible for this should have resigned from their positions.