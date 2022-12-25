Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday called a meeting of the senior party leadership to finalise a strategy regarding confidence vote for Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

The former premier has also called a meeting of the party’s media strategy committee on Sunday at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Mr Khan would also be briefed on latest developments by a committee holding negotiations with Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi regarding seat adjustment for next elections.

On Saturday, the PTI top brass announced that the Punjab chief minister would take a vote of confidence.

PTI’s announcement comes in the wake of the Lahore High Court’s order that, on the condition of bounding the CM to obtain a vote of confidence before dissolving the assembly, suspended Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman’s notification barring Mr Elahi from holding the CM office.

Speaking to media persons outside deposed premier Imran Khan’s Zaman park residence in Lahore, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, flanked by provincial minister Aslam Iqbal, said the Punjab CM would dissolve the Punjab Assembly after obtaining the vote of confidence. Fawad while reiterating demand for snap elections said the incumbent rulers had disappointed the masses.