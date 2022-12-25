Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Saturday said that the general elections in the country would take place in March-April, even before completion of the constitutional term. The former premier also said that his party’s MNAs will visit the National Assembly on Monday to confirm their resignations. “I personally think this election will be held in March-April. Why I say so because I understand the economic situation of the country. They all including the establishment and the judiciary will understand this very soon that early election is the need of the hour. And if this system continued working in this way the country will collapse,” the PTI chairman told reporters during a brief chat at his Zaman Park mansion in Lahore on Saturday. The PTI chief also said that they were still in the process of ironing out their deal with their allies, the Pakistan Muslim LeagueQuaid (PML-Q). “We will not damage the public’s trust in us just for the sake of acquiring power again,” Imran said, as he also ruled out the possibility of making any compromises to retake power. Criticising the incumbent government, Imran said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had undertaken more foreign tours in the few months he has had the post than the number of trips he made as prime minister. When he was told that Bilawal had already clarified that he pays for his own tickets and stay abroad, Imran rhetorically asked if he is paying for these trips himself, then are these his private tours? The PTI chairman went on to say that former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa had a “deal” in place with ex-president Asif Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, citing it as the reason why corruption could not be rooted out during his government. Imran termed the alleged deal as the reason why accountability of the corrupt could not reach a logical conclusion. Imran said that when the PTI was in power, the National Accountability Bureau was under Gen (r) Bajwa’s control. “There is no rule of law. Only the powerful rule this country.” “We found out during the last year of my government’s tenure that Gen Bajwa does not want accountability to take place,” Imran said, adding that he would’ve “cleansed” the entire country of corruption had he had an “appropriate” army chief. The former prime minister said that the “regime change operation” was supposed to hurt the PTI but it instead ended up boosting the party’s popularity. “Gen Bajwa kept thinking that the rise of PTI will decrease but that did not happen.” Imran alleged that the Election Commission of Pakistan was under the control of the establishment. Responding to a question pertaining to the foreign funding case, Imran said PPP and PML-N do not have any receipt of the foreign funding received by them whereas PTI has data of 40,000 donors. “Supreme Court said the foreign funding cases of all the political parties should be heard together,” he recalled. Talking about the prevailing political situation, the ex-PM said that he would not tarnish the trust of the public for the sake of power. “I will not make any deal to form a government again.” “We will also remain allies with the Q-League (Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid) as they have stood by us,” the PTI chief said as the political turmoil in Punjab persists. “I will not inflict pain on the masses for remaining in power. Once I form my government again, I will not compromise on anything,” the PTI chief said.