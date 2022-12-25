Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad while criticising the coalition government said on Sunday the ‘incompetents’ had conspired to disqualify the only ‘competent’ but they would not succeed.

In a statement on Twitter, the former interior minister stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has the love and support of people and on the other hand the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has nothing but ignominy.

He further targeted the Foreign Minister saying that Bilawal who had boycotted from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) meeting claimed that he was the one to remove the country’s name from grey list.

Mr Rashid also spoke about the condition imposed by the court on restoration of Parvez Elahi as the Punjab Chief Minister. He said the case was related to the de-notification of Punjab CM by the governor and it had no link to dissolution of assembly.

The Lahore High court had asked Parvez Elahi to submit a written statement affirming that he would not dissolve the assembly and only then the court will restore him on the position, which he did.

“When there is no respect for the public opinion, it’s dictatorship not democracy,” added Sheikh Rashid.