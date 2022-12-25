Share:

KARACHI-Indus Earth Trust and The Coca-Cola Company have partnered to provide flood relief aid to the affected coastal communities in Thatta, Sindh.

Through the funding of PKR 11,500,000 they are providing food, shelter, mosquito nets, WASH facilities, hygienic kits, clean drinking water, and basic shelter support to more than 1000 flood-affected households, especially to families led by women, differently-abled individuals, and minority groups.

In addition to providing basic relief goods, the community will also be provided with safe drinking water facilities. For this, Bondh E Shams, a global water charity organization, is installing its solar-powered all-in-one water pump and filtration system in a communal place. To further make access to clean water easier, the project is providing H2O water wheels by Tayaba.org to the women for easier collection.

Fahad Ashraf, Vice-President of Coca-Cola Pakistan said, “The sheer scale of damage across Pakistan owing to the recent catastrophic floods is unprecedented. At Coca-Cola, we are committed to building sustainable shared communities and these joint efforts with the Indus Earth Trust are a part of that commitment.” As per government reports one-third of Pakistan was under water and to date in many areas the water is stagnant and continues to be a source of health hazards.

Shahid Sayeed Khan, CEO of Indus Earth Trust said, “The recent floods in Pakistan have shown to the world that tackling climate change and environmental degradation needs to be our collective top priority. It impacts not only all aspects of our lives but our survival as a species. At Indus Earth Trust, our vision is to work for the development of neglected coastal communities by maintaining their sense of dignity. For this, partnerships with organizations like Coca-Cola play a key role in reaching the maximum number of these communities.”

This large-scale emergency requires coordinated efforts between the government, I/NGOs, and donors including corporates. Coca-Cola has been at the forefront since the floods hit. The Coca-Cola Foundation, the global philanthropic arm of The Coca-Cola Company, provided a grant of USD 250,000, to CARE International that supported immediate relief efforts in the country for approximately 1,000 households with essential supplies.