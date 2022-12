Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Saturday announced that the crescent of Jamadus-Sani, 1444 AH was sighted. As per the notification issued here, the first of Jamad-us-Sani shall commence from Sunday, December 25, 2022. The announcement has been made in pursuance of the decision of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee which converged to sight the crescent of Jamad-us-Sani in the ministry.