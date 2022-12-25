Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday said that they had fought with land and occupation mafia, the uplifts work would be seen in the city. “We will fix issues of the city. The walls that have fallen around Jail Chowrangi were built over the years and the illegal hydrant was running for a long time. I and the Administrator Karachi are working on hours basis instead of days. it doesn’t matter if the local elections are on or before the 15th,” Sindh Governor expressed these views while talking to media representatives along with Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rahman after inspecting renovation works and grand operation against encroachments around Jail Chowrangi. Governor said that a week he and Administrator Karachi visited here and thousands of tons of garbage was collected between and around the loop from the Jail Chowrangi flyover. He said that now benches were also being installed, adding that the place will look like a perfect park and recreational facilities will be provided for children. Sindh Governor said that he had visited the police stations to prevent street crime and have spoken to the top police officials. “Now it should be determined who is responsible for street crimes. If street crimes do not stop in Karachi, then the decision will be made in the open fields,” he added. Tessori said that due to street crime, people are in fear, the wombs of mothers are being torn, Karachi cannot be left abandoned like this.