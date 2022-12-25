Share:

ISLAMABAD - The indigenous submarine development project in the country achieved another mega milestone, wherein, the Keel-laying ceremony of first HANGOR Class submarine and steel cutting of second submarine was held at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW). According to the officials of Pakistan Navy, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as chief guest. The defence agreement between Pakistan and China included development of 8 HANGOR Class Submarines including four under constructions at Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group (WSIG) in China and the remaining four being built at KS&EW under Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement. The construction work of first submarine to be made at KS&EW Pakistan commenced in Dec 2021 and now the keel-laying is being laid which is a major milestone in history of any naval vessel being constructed. Concurrently, construction work on subsequent submarine has started with its steel cutting at the same shipyard. HANGOR Class Submarine is capable to undertake variety of missions as per operational dictates. The submarine possesses advanced stealth features and fitted with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors to operate under multi-threat environment and can engage targets at stand-off ranges. On the occasion, the honorable chief guest said that it is a matter of great pride to witness the keel-laying and steel cutting of two submarines concurrently. He added that Pakistan Navy is aware of the evolving geo-strategic situation in the region and will continue to develop naval potential, improve shipbuilding infrastructure and equip platforms with advanced weapons/ sensors to counter traditional as well as asymmetric threats. The Admiral showed confidence that these submarines will play leading role in catering the operational needs of Pakistan Navy. Earlier the distinguished Rep of M/s China Shipbuilding Offshore Company (CSOC) expressed his gratitude for the ceremony. He said that his company will ensure seamless provision of all resources/ support for smooth construction of submarines in Pakistan. He further said that Pak-China friendship is deep rooted and share common objectives. The ceremony was attended by representatives of M/s CSOC (China) and other high ranking officials including distinguished guests from Embassy of China, Ministry of Defence Production (MoDP), Pakistan Navy (PN) and KS&EW, according to the press release received here Saturday.