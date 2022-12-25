Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his struggle to create a separate homeland for Muslims of subcontinent and said that his dedication and unflinching resolve for the cause would always be remembered. In a message issued in connection with the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, KP CM said that we should follow his golden principles of unity, faith and discipline to further improve country’s stature in comity of the nations. He said that we could lead country on the way of progress and prosperity by following golden principles of father of nation. He said that animosity of India towards Pakistan has proved that Quaid-e-Azam was right to launch struggle for creation of a separate homeland for Muslims. CM felicitates Christian community on Christmas The KP CM also felicitated Christian community on Christmas and said that minority communities are free to follow their religion and enjoy rights as enshrined in constitution of the country. In a message issued in connection with Christmas, the CM said that constitution of the country gives equal rights to minorities.