Share:

FAISALABAD - City Traffic Police (CTP) has cancelled leaves of traffic wardens to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic on the eve of Christmas in Faisalabad. The police spokesperson said here on Saturday that a comprehensive strategy had been chalked out to regulate vehicular traffic on city roads. In the connection, more than 300 wardens were deployed for special duty near Christmas events whereas 3 DSPs would monitor their duties. Leaves of all officials of traffic police had been cancelled to deal with any emergency and the traffic police would take strict action against the law violators especially involved in one-wheeling, he added. CHRISTMAS SECURITY MADE HIGH ALERT IN FAISALABAD Christmas security has been made high alert in Faisalabad to foil nefarious designs of the miscreants before occurrence of any untoward incident. The police spokesperson said here on Saturday that City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani had deputed more than 2,000 officials for security duty, whereas 107 pickets were also established at entry and exit points in Faisalabad. The CPO also directed the dolphin force and elite force to remain in action and ensure thorough patrolling especially in sensitive areas, whereas divisional SPs would ensure proper checking of security arrangements across the district, he added. SSP OPERATIONS CUTS CHRISTMAS CAKE SSP Operations Abdullah Ahmad cut cake to celebrate Christmas with Christian employees of police department here on Saturday. The Christmas cake cutting ceremony was arranged on special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani at Police Lines where police officers were also present. Speaking on the occasion, the SSP said that Christians were integral part of Pakistani society and they were also serving the country equally for national development and prosperity. Therefore, the police department would also extend full support to Christian employees for celebrating Christmas, he added. Later, the SSP also distributed prizes among the police officials who showed excellent performance for bringing laurel for the police department.