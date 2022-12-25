Share:

VEHARI - A man was shot dead while another received bullet injuries as their opponents allegedly opened fire when they were working at a sugarcane field, at Chak No 76/WB, in the limits of Thingi police station. According to police sources, Raja Gulfaam and Iqrar were working in a sugarcane field when they were allegedly attacked by Raja Asim, Raja Asad and Raja Tariq. Resultantly, Iqrar died in a local hospital. The injured Iqrar was shifted to Nishtar hospital in precarious condition. Both groups belonged to the same tribe and there was a quarrel about possession of land. The police concerned are investigating the incident.