The Meteorological Office forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country while very cold in Northern Areas and north Balochistan on Sunday.

According to the Met Office, dense foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh while frost is likely to occur at isolated places in Pothohar and Kashmir region during morning hours.

Quetta is likely to be covered in dense fog with lesser visibility and with chances of snowfall.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, very cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Anantnag, Shopian, Jammu, Pulwama and Baramula.

Meanwhile, flight domestic operations were cancelled at different airports due to bad weather conditions, while some international flights also faced abnormal delays.