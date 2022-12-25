Share:

LAHORE-The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have mutually agreed to shift the second Test in Multan to Karachi due to deteriorating weather conditions, which have already disrupted flight operations and may also potentially result in the loss of playing hours.

It has also been agreed between the two boards that the second Test and the three ODIs will now be brought forward by a day, meaning the second Test will commence on January 2 with the three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures to be played on January 9, 11 and 13.

REVISED ITINERAR

Dec 26-30 1st Test Karachi

Jan 2-6 2nd Test Karachi

Jan 9 1st ODI Karachi

Jan 11 2nd ODI Karachi

Jan 13 3rd ODI Karachi