LAHORE - Noor Zaman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take on Nasir Iqbal of Pakistan Wapda in the men’s senior category final of the PSF National Squash Championship after winning their respective semifinals at Mushaf Squash Complex Islamabad on Saturday.

Noor Zaman edged passed Zeeshan Zeb (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) with the score being 11/6, 11/8, 11/9 in 26 minutes in the first semifinal, while Nasir Iqbal thrashed Farhan Zaman (PAF) 11/5, 11/9, 11/6 in 25 minutes in the second semifinal.

In women’s senior category’s first semifinal, Noor Ul Ain (SNGPL) beat Anam Mustafa (Sindh) 6/11, 11/5, 11/8, 11/6 in 28 minutes, while Marium Malik (Pakistan Army) trounced Sadia Gul (SNGPL) 11/6, 7/11, 11/8, 11/6 in 28 minutes.

In master’s category semifinals, Bilal Khudadad (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) outpaced Omar Qadoosi (Punjab) 11/5, 11/4, 11/6 in 21 minutes, while M Mehdi (Balochistan) toppled Zubair Sheikh (Punjab) 11/6, 11/4, 11/3 in 18 minutes. The final matches will be played today (Sunday).