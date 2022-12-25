Share:

ISLAMABAD - Fair Finance Pakistan (FFP) has noted that only 1.6 million flood-hit people in Pakistan (8 percent) out of the total 33 million flood-affected population could get humanitarian assistance. Pakistan’s flood response appeal is only 28% funded ($130.0 million) indicative that the scale of international response is insufficient compared to the level of need and the damage caused by the catastrophic flooding that hit Pakistan this year. In his Twitter message, Asim Jaffry, Country Programme Lead for Fair Finance Pakistan said, “Food and agriculture sector which accounts for highest funding requirements post floods has received only 3 percent funding while $159.9 million appeal for this sector remains unfunded. Funding appeal of $82 million for shelter and non-food items remains less than 10 percent funded, health sector appeal for $80 million is only 5 percent funded, WASH sector appeal for $39 million and Nutrition sector appeal for $34 million is less than 10 percent funded while education sector appeal of $23.6 million has not been met so far.” He further said, “Climate disasters do not occur in isolation, they are part of an escalating pattern of climate change as witnessed by Pakistan over the years.” Inadequate humanitarian support makes Pakistan’s case difficult to rebuild after the devastating floods that washed away one-third of its land, destroyed homes, livelihoods and infrastructure worth millions of dollars and caused an economic loss of $30 billion as estimated by the government of Pakistan. Pakistan Post Disaster Needs Assessments (PDNA) reports the catastrophic floods killed over 1,700 people and one million livestock, damaged four million rich agricultural land and crops and destroyed over 11,000 kms of roads and rail tracks in Pakistan. Asim Jaffry further commented, “Non-economic losses and damages from events such as the floods are much harder to quantify. The impact of trauma of repeated flooding and subsequent loss of shelter, livelihoods and loved ones plays havoc with the mental health of people of Pakistan. Long-term damage due to loss of ecosystem, biodiversity and cultural heritage is widespread and will have significant consequences for the future productivity and resilience of the landscape. This loss is not accounted for in any climate financing mechanisms.” Under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), there is global agreement to act to avert, minimise and address Loss and Damage. To date, climate finance arrangements have been agreed to avert and minimise the impacts of climate change, but not to address loss and damage. The promised fund for Loss and Damage for Pakistan must pay for the losses through dedicated financing and compensate the damage by building climate resilient infrastructure. Pakistan’s climate and debt chaos go hand in hand and cannot be addressed in isolation. With its huge foreign debt and insufficient support to recover from the recent floods, the country is ill-afford to divert its resources to invest in the recovery, health, and well-being of the people of Pakistan. State Bank of Pakistan estimates Pakistan’s external debt levels were extremely high even before the floods in 2022, reaching $76 billion. Debt repayments in 2022 will be around $13.6 billion, a huge proportion of government revenue. In this purview, a consortium of civil society organisations (CSOs) led by Fair Finance Pakistan is campaigning with international financial institutions to cancel Pakistan’s debt and provide fiscal space for investing on its people.