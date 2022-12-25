Share:

Pakistan Air Force has released a national song to pay homage to the founder of Pakistan, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The song highlights the fact that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah shone a ray of hope among the oppressed Muslims of the subcontinent and united them in the form of a nation and got a separate and independent homeland for them.

It is the result of the tireless efforts of Quaid-e-Azam that we are breathing in a free country today. In the song, the pledge is renewed that every Shaheen of Pakistan Air Force is always ready to protect the motherland and will not avoid any sacrifice if required.