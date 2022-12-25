Share:

ISLAMABAD - Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications here on Saturday organized a painting/ calligraphy exhibition and song and documentary competition to commemorate the 146th birth anniversary of the founder of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui inaugurated the exhibition and competition as the chief guest. Students from various institutions of Islamabad and Rawalpindi participated in the competitions.

Zaneera Ghafoor, Humna Haider, Shumail Amir and Iqra Ameen Awan secured first, second and third position, respectively in the painting competition.

Momina Ramzan, Oneeza Sajjad, Manahil Fatima and Hamaas Anees secured first, second and third position, respectively in the calligraphy contest.

In the song competition, team leader Khawar Baig and group members Sameer Ali Syed, Anoushay Ahsan, Ghulam Maa Jan and Kiran Touseefa secured first position for their song “Ik Shakhs.”

In the documentary contest, team leaders Nouman Ahmed, Mohsin Ahmed and Maryyam Shahid secured first, second and third position, respectively.

On this occasion, Senator Irfan Siddiqui highlighted the importance of participation of youth in activities that would help them benefit from the Quaid’s message.

Later, he distributed prizes and certificates among the participants.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid, Director General DEMP, Imrana Wazir and other officials of the Ministry were also present during the event.