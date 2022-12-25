Share:

A fisherman from the coasts of Pakistan faced imprisonment for more than six years now in India.

40 fishermen from Sindh area, Ali Akbar Shah Goth were forced to be detained in Indian jails for more than six years, due to strained relations with the Indian government.

Fishermen’s families were depressed over their loved one’s imprisonment and were living from hand to mouth.

According to the coastal media spokesperson, 80 fishermen from Thattha Sajawal area were also imprisoned in India and their relatives were begging for their release.