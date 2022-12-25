Share:

LAHORE-The golfing contest for prominence in the 2nd Fatima Jinnah PGA Ladies Golf Championship enters the final stage here at par 72 Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Golf Course.

As the leaderboard position stands at the end of second round in this three-round ladies gold event, the merited lady of our national golf circuit, Parkha Ijaz, has dwarfed her adversaries with a consistency of shot making and all-round application of golfing skills. Helped by her determination to perform outstandingly, Parkha has a two-round aggregate score of 147, three over par, compiled through a first-round score of par 72 and a second-round gross 75.

Competitively, she now has an advantage of seven strokes over her nearest rival Rimsha, who is placed at an aggregate score of 154. Rimsha’s scores in the two rounds were 78 and an improved 76 in the second round. Suneya Osama is placed further back at an aggregate score of 166, followed by Ghazala Yasmin and Ana James Gill at 169.

In the handicap range 15-24, Rabia Tiwana is all animated about doing well and her score for 18 holes on Saturday was net 74. In C category handicap range 25-36, Minaa Zainab is on top with a score of net 72 while at same score isSaqiba Batool. The championship will conclude today (Sunday) here at the Royal Palm Golf Course.