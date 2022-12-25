Share:

LaHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi felicitated the Christian community of the country on Christmas and cut the Christmas cake with the Christian and other minorities community at his office here on Saturday. On the occasion, the CM said that he had given ownership rights to the Christian community by visiting Youhanabad and Kasur during his previous tenure. He announced once again to grant ownership rights to the minorities dwelling in katchi abadis. He said that the Punjab government had decided to give ownership rights to the Muslims along with granting ownership rights to the minorities residing in katchi abadis.