Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the concerned department to grant Shuhada package to capital city police constable Syed Adeel Hussain who embraced martyrdom while preventing a suicide attack in Islamabad’s I-10 sector.

The prime minister also directed for handing over a cheque worth Rs10 million as a financial package to the bereaved family of late taxi driver Syed Sajjad Haider Shah, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release on Sunday.

The deputy commissioner Islamabad would hand over this cheque to the bereaved family.

The Prime Minister’s Office issued directives to the ministry of interior for taking necessary steps in this regard.

Earlier, a policeman was martyred and two suspected terrorists were killed in a suicide blast in the I-10 sector of the federal capital on Friday, confirmed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

The minister, in a statement, said a man and a woman were in a vehicle which entered Islamabad from Rawalpindi on Friday morning. A team of the Eagle Squad stopped it for snap checking when the two suspects blew up the car which was laden with explosive material. He said the terrorists aimed at hiting some "high-value targets" in the capital city.

Mr Sanaullah said six people, including four policemen, were injured in the incident, adding that the injured personnel were out of danger and being treated at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

It merits mention that DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chattah told media that personnel of the Eagle Squad stopped a suspected cab for checking when it exploded. He said a policeman, identified as Adil Hussain, and six people, including four cops, were injured in the incident. He said the timely action by police had saved the capital city from a major incident.

Rescues officials shifted the injured policemen to the PIMS where a state of emergency had been declared.

Following the blast, security has been beefed up in Islamabad and Rawalpindi while checking at exit and entry points of the cities also has been made stricter.

Meanwhile, the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) has claimed responsbility for the suicide blast in the federal capital.

The incident comes as Pakistan witnessed resurgence in the terror activities after the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) withdrew from the ceasefire agreement.

In November last, a suicide bomb blast struck a police vehicle in Quetta, killing at least one police officer and two civilians and wounding dozens. The TTP had claimed responsibility for the’s attack, two days after announcing an end to a ceasefire agreed with the Pakistani government in June.

The blast received condemnation from various political leaders including the PM.