Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday conveyed birthday wishes to his elder brother and former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and paid tribute to his political and national contributions.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that he always sought guidance from his elder brother and leader Nawaz Sharif as his imprints on the politics of Pakistan remained permanent.

Praising Pakistan Muslim League-N leader, the prime minister further said that Nawaz Sharif’s selfless service to the people of Pakistan was the hallmark of his politics.

“Happy birthday to Mian Nawaz Sharif. Throughout my political career, I have always looked up to him for guidance as my elder brother and leader. His imprint on Pakistani politics remains indelible. Selfless service to the people is the hallmark of his politics,” he posted a tweet.

In a separate message shared by PM Office Media Wing in Urdu language, the prime minister said that on his birthday, millions of his followers, including him, prayed for his long life.

He said that he felt pride in being younger brother of Nawaz Sharif and a worker of his party.

Nawaz Sharif’s life was immersed with his deep affection for the motherland and laden with his sincere efforts, he said, adding that his brother possessed qualities of tender heart, foresightedness, understanding and wisdom.

The prime minister further said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif always strived for the defence and economic prosperity of Pakistan, public welfare and improving its prestige at the international level.

Besides, he always fulfilled his commitments, he added.