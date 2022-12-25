Share:

KARACHI - The Disciplinary Committee of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has cancelled licences of four senior doctors of Sindh government for allegedly preparing false post-mortem reports. According to details, the PMC’s disciplinary committee cancelled licences of four senior doctors and imposed a ban of almost five years. Moreover, a fine of Rs0.5 million was also imposed on the four doctors, each. The licences of four senior doctors of Sindh government were cancelled for allegedly preparing false post-mortem reports.