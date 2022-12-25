Share:

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim LeagueNawaz (PML-N) leaders on Saturday expressed their dissatisfaction over the Lahore High Court’s Friday’s ruling on the reinstatement of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as Punjab chief minister. “We understand that there are flaws in the yesterday’s decision of the Lahore High Court. It (the verdict) does not fulfil the requirement of justice. We humbly request that no individual or any institution can bypass the constitution,” Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said while addressing a news conference along with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan in Lahore on Saturday. He said that elections will be held in the country at the stipulated time. He also said that the coalition government was formed through a constitutional change. He said that we have saved Pakistan from becoming bankrupt. Railways Minister said that PTI has two provincial governments but both are not serving general public. Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister said PTI Chairman Imran Khan had announced to dissolve Provincial Assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but he could not do so. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday decided to approach the Supreme Court in its bid to challenge the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) verdict reinstating Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, according to a private TV channel. It was learnt that PML-N’s counsels also prepared a draft of the petition to be submitted to the apex court against the LHC’s order. Earlier, the federal government asked the top court to take notice of the ongoing turmoil in Punjab, stating that the LHC’s decision does not fit legal parameters. Federal ministers Khawaja Saad Rafique, Rana Sanaullah, and Tariq Bashir Cheema had earlier in the day requested the apex court to take suo motu notice of Punjab’s deteriorating political situation, including the chief minister’s reinstatement. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday while rubbishing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s prediction regarding the early polls said that the general election would be held on completion of the constitutional term of the coalition government. “The election will not be held on mere predictions, rather it will be held on completion of the constitutional term (of the coalition government),” she said in a news statement while reacting to Imran Khan’s remarks about the early polls. Earlier in the day, a private television channel reported that the PTI chief had predicted the general election to be held either in March or April 2023. However, Marriyum asked Imran Khan whether his prediction about the general election was pointing toward April 2024. Responding to Imran Khan’s allegation regarding a deal between a political party and an institution, the minister claimed that it was he who “wanted to seal a deal by offering a lifetime extension to General Bajwa.” She said it was Imran Khan who wanted a “deal” from the DG FIA, but to no avail. Marriyum alleged that Imran Khan managed to seal a deal with the former NAB chairman by abducting Tayba Gul in the Prime Minister’s House. She said that the masses continued to suffer the pain of inflation and unemployment even after the ouster of Imran Khan from power. Imran Khan pushed the country into an economic quagmire during his four-year misrule which was marred by corruption, bad governance, and incompetency, she added. The minister said Imran Khan lost the trust of the masses as the historic debt was taken during his government’s tenure as well as false promises of giving 10 million jobs, and 5 million houses to the people were also made. He did hurt their sentiments by making compromises on the Kashmir cause and national interests, she added.